Test your knowledge of July 4

Near the end of his life, Thomas Jefferson described the Declaration of Independence as “an expression of the American mind.” On Independence Day, Americans should remember not only the Founding Fathers and the Revolutionary War but, more important, the fundamental principles and ideals that created and sustain the nation.

The quiz below provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Fourth of July and the Declaration of Independence.

1. On what day did the Second Continental Congress officially declare American independence from Great Britain? Hint: John Adams thought this day would be celebrated for generations as “the most memorable … in the history of America.”

A: July 1, 1776

B: July 2, 1776

C: July 3, 1776

D: July 4, 1776

2. On what day did the Second Continental Congress officially adopt the Declaration of Independence?

A: July 1, 1776

B: July 2, 1776

C: July 3, 1776

D: July 4, 1776

3. Who were the members of the “Committee of Five” that was responsible for drafting the Declaration of Independence?

A: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman

B: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Caesar Rodney and John Witherspoon

C: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Samuel Adams and John Hancock

D: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Edward Rutledge and Benjamin Rush

4. What are the opening words of the Declaration of Independence?

A. “We the people …”

B. “Four score and seven years ago …”

C. “When in the course of human events …”

D. “We hold these truths to be self-evident …”

5. Who served as president of the Second Continental Congress?

A: George Washington

B: Patrick Henry

C: John Hancock

D: Thomas Paine

6. Which state abstained from voting for independence?

A: Rhode Island

B: New Jersey

C: New Hampshire

D: New York

7. How many future presidents signed the Declaration of Independence?

A: 1

B: 2

C: 3

D: 4

8: Three U.S. presidents died on July 4. Who were they?

A: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Monroe

B: Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison

C: George Washington, John Adams, John Quincy Adams

D: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Quincy Adams

9. Who was the longest surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence?

A: Thomas Jefferson

B: John Adams

C: Charles Carroll

D: Benjamin Rush

10: What famous American entertainer always claimed, incorrectly, that he was born on the Fourth of July?

A: Yogi Berra

B: Tom Cruise

C: Bruce Springsteen

D: Louis Armstrong

ANSWERS: 1-B, 2-D, 3-A, 4-C, 5-C, 6-D, 7-B, 8-A, 9-C, 10-D

Jason Stevens is visiting assistant professor of political science and history at Ashland University and assistant director of the Ashbrook Center’s Ashbrook Scholars Program. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.