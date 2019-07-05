As always, plenty to watch at NBA Summer League

Nell Redmond / AP
Friday, July 5, 2019 | 2 a.m.
The NBA Summer League tips off today in Las Vegas, with 83 games set to be played over a tightly packed 11-day schedule at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion.
All 30 NBA teams will be represented, and as usual most of the top draft picks will be making their professional debuts. Some of the more intriguing storylines:
Enter Zion
Zion Williamson is the most hyped rookie to enter the NBA since LeBron James, and the concept of a “summer league” has come a long way since James made his first appearance at a tiny gym in Boston in July 2003. Williamson’s first game will be a madhouse, with a ton of media and television coverage and a capacity crowd at the Mack (the first two days’ worth of games are already sold out).
Williamson and the Pelicans will square off against New York and No. 3 selection R.J. Barrett in prime time on opening night. It figures to be one of the most exciting games in the 15-year history of the Vegas Summer League, and when Zion throws down his first official NBA dunk, it will be a moment to remember.
New Orleans Pelicans schedule
July 5 vs. New York Knicks, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 6 vs. Washington Wizards, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 8 vs. Chicago Bulls, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 10 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Hometown kid
Former Centennial superstar Troy Brown showed promise in his rookie season, as the No. 15 pick in the 2018 draft averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 52 games. Now the Wizards want him to take a big leap forward in Year 2, and that begins at Summer League.
Look for Washington to put the ball in his hands and let him prove he’s capable of dominating the rest of the first- and second-year players in Las Vegas. If Brown can do that, it should bode well for his development heading into a potential breakout season in 2019-20.
Washington Wizards schedule
July 6 vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 8 vs. Brooklyn Nets, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 9 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 8:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 11 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 3:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Stars in the house
Anybody who is anybody makes an appearance at Summer League. Two years ago, LeBron James sat courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game, and people presumed (correctly so) that it was an indication of James’ interest in joining the team as a free agent. There might not be as much palace intrigue this season, but the star power will be there.
The Lakers always bring a huge fan contingent to Vegas, so their first game on Friday should be a must-watch. If James and new teammate Anthony Davis are going to stop in to support the young guys, that would probably be the game. And when Brooklyn takes on Dallas on Friday, don’t be surprised if the Nets’ new superstar tandem of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are in the building.
Los Angeles Lakers schedule
July 5 vs. Chicago Bulls, 4:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 6 vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 8 vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 10 vs. New York Knicks, 6:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Brooklyn Nets schedule
July 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 7 vs. Croatia, 1 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 8 vs. Washington Wizards, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 10 vs. Orlando Magic, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Rebel rooting
UNLV fans usually have plenty of former Rebels to cheer for in summer league, and this year it'll be Kris Clyburn, who is hoping to turn heads as part of the Milwaukee Bucks' roster. Clyburn played three years at UNLV and won praise for his determination and defense, and as a senior he even boosted his scoring to 14.1 points per game. As Milwaukee didn't add any draft picks this year, there aren't any must-play rookies who are slotted in ahead of Clyburn; if he plays well, he should get court time.
Milwaukee Bucks schedule
July 5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks, 2 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 8 vs. Toronto Raptors, 4 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 10 vs. China, 8 p.m., Cox Pavilion
Familiar faces
Believe it or not, Charlotte could be an interesting team to follow in Las Vegas as the Hornets’ summer roster is made up of players that should be familiar to the local crowd. Charlotte used the No. 12 overall pick in the draft to take P.J. Washington, a forward who previously starred at Findlay Prep, and though he won't play in the summer due to injury, the Hornets also scooped up former UNR guards Cody and Caleb Martin (Cody via a second-round draft pick, Caleb as an undrafted free agent).
Charlotte Hornets schedule
July 5 vs. Golden State Warriors, 6 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 7 vs. San Antonio Spurs, 12:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 8 vs. China, 8 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 10 vs. Chicago Bulls, 2 p.m., Cox Pavilion
The Dauminator
One local observer will no doubt be interested in following the Portland Trail Blazers throughout summer league — UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Mike Daum starred for three years under Otzelberger at South Dakota State, culminating in a 2018-19 senior campaign that saw Daum post 25.3 points per game. That has earned the forward a summer contract from the Blazers, and if Daum can produce anywhere near his college level over the next 11 days, he will have a chance to catch on in the NBA.
Portland Trail Blazers schedule
July 6 vs. Detroit Pistons, 12:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 7 vs. Houston Rockets, 7 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 9 vs. Utah Jazz, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 11 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion
Big curiosity
With former Findlay Prep center and current Denver Nuggets draftee Bol Bol sitting out Summer League due to injury, the title of “biggest curiosity” now goes to Tacko Fall.
Fall was a modest producer during his four years at UCF, averaging 10.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, but at 7-foot-6 his size made him a fan favorite in the NCAA tournament. The Boston Celtics took a flier on Fall as an undrafted free agent, and now he’ll get a chance to prove his height will make him an effective NBA player. Either way, the fans will be on his side.
Boston Celtics schedule
July 6 vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 8 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 4:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
July 9 vs. Denver Nuggets, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion
July 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center
Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.
