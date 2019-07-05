Burned body found in desert northeast of Jean

Homicide detectives are investigating after human remains were found Thursday in the desert about a mile from the Seven Magic Mountains art installation, according to Metro Police.

The body was burned, but it wasn’t clear how or when the person died, police said today.

Officers responded about 11:15 a.m. to Bureau of Land Management property about a mile east of the colorful art exhibit, just off Interstate 15 between Sloan and Jean, police said. Investigators later determined the remains were human.

The person will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, which will also will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.