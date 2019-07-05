Man accused of raping jogger at park is 9-time convicted felon

METRO POLICE

Related news Man arrested in rape of jogger in northwest valley park

She’d just jogged a third lap around the northwest valley park when a suspect surprised her from behind. A box cutter pressed against her neck, the victim was told that she would die if she didn’t cooperate in her sexual assault.

Nine-time convicted felon Ortez Greg Winfrey, 59, was in custody about 48 hours after the rape. He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on five counts, including sex assault and kidnapping.

An arrest report made public this week reveals that he was identified through a DNA match and the GPS on the victim’s cellphone, which he stole then sold at a kiosk where he presented an ID and his face for a surveillance camera.

Winfrey’s mug shot closely resembles a victim-narrated composite sketch police released in the hours following the June 20 attack at Bunker Park near Buffalo Drive and Alexander Road. She’d spoken about a tall man in his 50s, who had a gap in his teeth and a bushy gray beard. He’d wore a bucket hat, cargo pants and a neon vest, she said.

The victim told investigators that a man in construction garb she’d seen during her jog had approached her from behind about 9 a.m. and put her in a headlock as she was walking to her car, police said. He then threatened her with the cutting tool and dragged her between a tree and a wall where he forced himself on her sexually, police said.

After the attack, which lasted less than a minute, the suspect took her phone, telling the victim she would get it back, but that he couldn’t risk her calling the cops, according to the report.

She ran toward two bystanders, one of whom called 911, police said.

Instead of returning her phone, police said, Winfrey went to a grocery store and sold it, police said.

Winfrey’s DNA matched that left at the crime scene, police said. He previously was convicted nine times for crimes such as robbery and theft.

After vague answers to police, Winfrey said he and the victim had hit it off and that the sexual act was consensual, police said. But he later stumbled on his alibi, in which he contradicted himself on what he was doing at the park and what he was wearing.

Winfrey is next scheduled in court on Tuesday.