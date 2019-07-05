Police: Missing man, 81, might be in emotional distress

Metro Police say they are looking for a missing 81-year-old man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Willie McCoy was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of Hartwood Road, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue golf hat, a white, tan and blue striped shire and tan pants and shoes, police said. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the missing persons detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at [email protected].