Treatment of migrants underscored by vile messages on social media

First, law enforcement officers in several cities were found to have made hateful and racist remarks on social media. Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have been exposed for posting similarly offensive comments and imagery on a Facebook group page.

This is shameful all around. The individuals who engaged in this behavior revealed that they have no business being in lines of work where they’re expected to treat all members of the public fairly and humanely.

To their credit, Border Patrol and the police departments involved in the situation say they’re addressing the issue and will hold officers accountable.

In the case of the police officers, at least seven cities have launched investigations after offensive comments by officers were discovered and compiled by watchdog sites such as plainviewproject.org, one of several longstanding efforts by people across the country to monitor the social media behavior of law enforcement personnel.

The posts spotlighted by plainviewproject.org targeted Muslims, immigrants, opponents of President Donald Trump and other groups. Many of the comments encouraged violence.

As for the revelations this week about Customs and Border Protection employees, ProPublica reported that officials in the Facebook group joked about the deaths of immigrants, posted offensive graphics — including one depicting Trump sexually assaulting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. — demeaned other progressives and discussed plans to disrupt a congressional visit to a CBP facility.

A sample: In response to a photo showing a man trudging across what appears to be the Rio Grande while pulling a child wrapped in plastic, one poster wrote, “At least it’s already in a trash bag.”

Comments like those only add to the anguish that millions of Americans are feeling over the deplorable conditions in which immigrant children and their families are being detained at the border.

Disciplinary action in the Border Patrol is long overdue. Allegations of the kind of ugly behavior displayed in the posts — and of overt sexist behavior by the mostly male staff — have been made for years.

Let’s be clear: This nation demands that its border patrollers treat people in need with compassion, dignity and humanity. The same goes for all law enforcement officers in dealing with the general population.

And if a person happens to have broken the law or has been otherwise deemed to be a threat to themselves or others, we expect the Border Patrol and law enforcement to give them fair treatment and allow them due process.

This isn’t just a matter of morality, either. There are practical implications to this bad behavior. A top prosecutor in St. Louis, for instance, is no longer accepting cases based on the police work of seven officers identified in the Plain View database. The reason is that the officers have put their credibility in question, and therefore their work can’t be trusted to be fair.

The discovery of these offensive posts should be a call to action for leaders of public agencies to ensure that no such rot exists in their organizations, or to deal with it if any is found.

Rooting them out is the right thing to do — not only for the public good, but for the many, many public servants who are going about their jobs the right way.