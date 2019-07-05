Why is one guy taking the fall?

A Kentucky lawyer involved in a half-billion-dollar Social Security disability fraud scheme has pleaded guilty.

Eric Conn, someone in the mold of the “Breaking Bad” character Saul Goodman, worked with an administrative judge and doctors to approve sham disability claims. The scheme resulted in fraudulent claims that cost the government $550 million, with Conn himself earning over $5.7 million.

The Department of Justice announced that Conn pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities. My question: How about those doctors who produced the phony documents and that judge who approved them?