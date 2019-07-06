Nuclear dump could ruin us

Nevada has committed to transitioning to more renewable energy sources and becoming a greener community. However, other states continue to operate nuclear power plants, where high-level nuclear waste accumulates without any long-term solution for its storage.

Over 35 years ago, Yucca Mountain was proposed as the site for the nation’s nuclear waste repository. Las Vegas is now more than four times as large as it was then, evolving into the site of the world’s largest conventions, concerts, festivals and sporting events.

Las Vegas has earned a reputation as a safe, professional, exciting city with endless possibilities for tourists. Creating a nuclear waste dump 90 miles away would mean transporting radioactive material thousands of miles into Nevada communities. Any mishap could devastate our economy by canceling events, relocating conventions and causing irreparable harm to our city’s image and economy.

Nevada cannot become the nation’s nuclear dump.