Trump just took a huge leap backward, and it will cost lives

Despite the deep partisan divide in our country, a majority of the public has been in overwhelming agreement about one thing: They want aggressive climate action and 100% clean energy before it is too late. But President Donald Trump and his Environmental Protection Agency administrator, former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, aren’t just refusing to listen — they’re going in the exact opposite direction by finalizing a deadly new policy that rolls back the first-ever safeguards from carbon pollution for existing power plants.

Experts at the EPA previously estimated that Trump and Wheeler’s rollback, nicknamed the “Dirty Power Plan” by outside policy experts, would not only make the climate crisis worse but could also result in up to 1,400 additional deaths in our country every year and slow the growth of clean energy.

Keeping with the themes of the Trump administration, the Dirty Power Plan is nothing more than an insidious scheme that rolls back the Obama administration’s historic Clean Power Plan in an attempt to bail out wealthy coal industry executives. The plan is so haphazard and illegal that, according to The New York Times, Trump and Wheeler were planning to order career EPA employees to ignore peer-reviewed science in order to warp the Dirty Power Plan’s math and cover up its negative effects on public health.

Making matters worse, this isn’t the first time Trump and Wheeler have ordered EPA employees to disregard peer-reviewed health science to unashamedly prop up the struggling coal industry. As you read this, Wheeler is pushing forward a separate and unlawful rollback of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) for power plants, a safeguard that has been projected to save thousands of lives. Yet again, Wheeler has ordered career attorneys to ignore peer-reviewed science in order to downsize the agency’s estimate of the MATS rule’s health benefits, hoping to delegitimize this important safeguard and prop up its unlawful rollback in advance of the lawsuits that will inevitably follow.

Like the Clean Power Plan, the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards is an important safeguard against harmful coal pollution that will protect public health and save working families money. However, since wealthy coal executives don’t want to be held accountable for their pollution, Trump and Wheeler are trying to roll back both of these critical programs. The EPA, for example, estimated that the Clean Power Plan would have provided up to $45 billion in climate and public health benefits a year, even after taking into account compliance costs from energy companies. The Dirty Power Plan, on the other hand, is an economic loser for everyone who is not a coal company executive.

The EPA previously estimated that even under Wheeler’s dream scenario, our country would lose between $2 billion and $11 billion per year in climate and public health benefits by replacing the Clean Power Plan with the Dirty Power Plan. The agency has tried to sugarcoat it, but this figure is all the more amazing given that Wheeler had the EPA use a flawed accounting trick to underreport the Clean Power Plan’s climate benefits by at least 90-95%.

Unlike the Dirty Power Plan, the Clean Power Plan wasn’t a scheme to benefit a handful of people. Instead, it sought to establish a national framework to reduce carbon pollution emissions from power plants across the entire country, while simultaneously pushing forward economic and environmental justice measures. It also encouraged rapid growth of clean energy jobs by enforcing specific renewable energy carve-outs and provided funding and a roadmap for economic diversification for communities that have been historically dependent on the coal industry for their local economies.

With all these benefits, however, the worst part about the Clean Power Plan’s rollback is the fact that it proves Trump and Wheeler’s indifference to industrial polluters contributing to the deaths of thousands of Americans and the climate crisis. The people responsible for this heartlessness know full well that it will do little to help the declining coal industry, but they are doing it anyway because their corporate masters want to squeeze the last bit of value out of what is left of the country’s shrinking coal fleet. In the meantime, they are finalizing a policy that will cost thousands of lives from increased pollution.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s not spin. That’s the truth, and Trump and Wheeler should be ashamed of themselves. No matter what happens, though, the Sierra Club will fight them in the courts, in the streets, and in the hearing rooms to stand up for what is right.

Mary Anne Hitt is senior director of Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal campaign.