Trump needs Nevada to win

Nevada is a battleground state for presidential hopefuls. Americans elected 19 presidents since 1908: 11 Republicans; 9 Democrats. In all except two, Nevada backed the winner: In 1976, Nevada voted for Gerald Ford over Jimmy Carter; and in 2016, it chose Hillary Clinton.

Nevada’s record is self-evident and the reason Trump believes he can secure Nevada’s six electoral votes in 2020. But, Trump must get not only the Nevadans who voted for him in 2016 but also those who didn’t.