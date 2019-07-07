Be especially aware of children and pets in cars as the temperature rises

The Midwest has its ice storms, the Northern Plains have their blizzards, and the Southern and Eastern coastal areas have their hurricanes. We’re fortunate here in Southern Nevada to be free from those deadly types of weather, but of course we have a version of our own.

It’s extreme heat, and it’s well upon us.

That being the case, it can’t be stressed enough that we need to watch out for our family members, including the furry ones, and keep an eye out to protect our neighbors and their loved ones.

As reported by kidsandcars.org, 17 children have died nationwide this year as a result of being left in hot cars. Annually, an average of 38 children ages 14 and younger die in hot cars in the U.S., the news organization reported.

Meanwhile, as PETA reported late last month, 71 animal deaths attributed to hot weather have been reported across the nation since last year, and many other unreported animal deaths are believed to have occurred.

That’s absolutely heartbreaking, whether it’s a helpless child or an equally helpless animal.

So with weeks of triple-digit weather ahead of us, it’s critically important to remember that car interiors can reach temperatures well above 140 degrees even when outside temperatures are in the mid-90s. The heat-up can happen within minutes — on a 95-degree day, the interior temperature can zoom into the mid-120s in just 20 minutes.

Given that the human body’s cooling mechanisms, like sweating, begin shutting down once the body temperature reaches 104 degrees, and that dogs don’t tolerate extremely high temperatures as well as humans do, such rapid increases in heat can create emergency situations very quickly.

With that threat in mind, here are tips from various advocacy organizations on how to avoid leaving children and pets in cars, and what to do if you come across a hot vehicle with a child or animal inside.

To prevent children from accidentally being left in vehicles:

• Before locking the doors, open the rear door or turn around to look into the backseat. Make this a habit, even when traveling without passengers.

• Put a purse, wallet, phone or some other necessary item for shopping or work in the backseat, which can help prompt you to look for it before getting out of the car.

• Don’t leave keys or fobs where children can reach them. Kids may use them to get into the car and accidentally lock themselves in.

To protect animals, PETA suggests:

• Keep pets indoors.

• Avoid hot pavement, or protect pets’ feet with booties, and always have water on hand.

• Don’t leave pets in cars, even if the windows are cracked and the vehicle is parked in the shade.

If you see a child or pet in a hot car:

• Call 911 and try to find a witness.

• If possible, find someone else to go to nearby businesses and ask them to announce that a child or pet has been left in a car.

• Nevada has Good Samaritan laws that allow people to enter cars to rescue people or pets inside. In the case of children left in cars, the law allows anyone to smash a window to rescue a child who’s in danger. But when it comes to pets, the law only allows law enforcement officers, animal control officers and other public authorities to forcibly enter cars without facing liability.

With that distinction in mind, PETA recommends calling 911 and remaining on the scene until authorities arrive, and taking further action only if it appears the animal’s life is in imminent danger.