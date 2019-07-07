Jack Daniel’s House No. 7 brings immersive theatrics to Las Vegas

Immersive theater is like a waking dream in which actors and audience interact. Majestic Repertory Theatre artistic director Troy Heard has built a reputation producing such shows.

Now, Heard has been tapped to help cast an “experiential marketing” event called Jack Daniel’s House No. 7. The branded whiskey party has already happened in six other cities, and organizers wanted to boost the theatricality for the Vegas version. That’s where Heard comes in.

“We took their previous concepts and heightened the interaction,” Heard says.

But what is Jack Daniel’s House No. 7? The website is intentionally vague, but we gather it’s an imagined rock ’n’ roll roadside motel with live music, flowing whiskey, themed rooms and hidden experiences. Heard calls it “Sleep No More meets Almost Famous.”

Organizers expect 1,500-2,000 attendees nightly, which would make for a great showcase for Vegas performers. “So much local talent is involved in this,” Heard says. “It’s great that we’re able to use people in town as opposed to shipping in talent from out of town.”

The “motel” is open July 5-6 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Downtown;s Thunderbird Boutique Hotel. The free event is open to all with the code DVEGASMO1 at houseno7.com.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.