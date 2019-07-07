Man in critical condition with burns from downtown Las Vegas house fire

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

A man was badly burned in a house fire in downtown Las Vegas Saturday night in which firefighters were pushed back by a “significant” explosion, according to fire officials.

The victim was rushed to University Medical Center in critical condition, and a man at an adjacent apartment complex was treated for smoke inhalation, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said. The cause of fire was being probed.

Crews responded about 8 p.m. to a multiple 911 calls reporting a blaze at 1201 Fourth Street, officials said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Clark County Fire Department personnel encountered heavy flames and smoke billowing from a wood-frame house, officials said.

As they approached, a large blast caused the fire to intensify and forced firefighters to retreat, officials said. About the same time, they noticed the victim with burn injuries lying on an apartment complex parking lot, officials said.

Palm trees surrounding the house threatened two adjacent apartment buildings, and Metro Police evacuated the residents as a precaution, officials said.

Firefighters averted the flames from spreading by dousing them from a ladder, officials said. The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes.