Our health comes first

As a former AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer and a concerned citizen, I know we Nevadans need to do more to protect our environment. We need to take action and protect our basic human rights: access to clean air and drinking water. We can do this is by standing with Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., when it comes to Yucca Mountain.

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has asked Congress to establish a fund for a nuclear waste facility at Yucca Mountain. We need to oppose any attempt to import nuclear waste into our state. Nuclear waste is highly radioactive, and if it is exposed to our air, we could see unintended and dangerous consequences. Our state should not have to carry the burden of others' nuclear waste, which could poison areas of air, soil and water for thousands of years if it reached the water table under Yucca Mountain.

With the effects of climate change already taking their toll on public lands and on the health of residents across our state, we simply cannot let Nevada be turned into a nuclear waste dump. Our health comes before politics and we need to stand in solidarity to make sure there is not a nuclear dumping ground less than 100 miles away from the Las Vegas Valley.