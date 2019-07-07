Police looking for suspect in fatal Las Vegas hit-and-run

Metro Police are searching for the driver of a white Nissan Altima who they say ran a red light and plowed onto a motorcyclist, killing him Saturday night in the Spring Valley area.

Six other vehicles were hit before the suspect, described by police as a black woman in a "multi-color dress” took off on foot.

The crash was reported about 8:40 p.m. on Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

A 59-year-old Las Vegas man on an Indian Chief motorcycle was heading west on Flamingo on a green light when he was hit by the northbound 2017 Nissan Altima that didn’t stop at a red signal, police said.

The car went on to strike five other vehicles, while the unoccupied motorcycle hit another, police said.

The motorcyclist died at University Medical Center, police said. One other person sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3317. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.