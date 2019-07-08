Arbor View community mourning death of football standout Malik Noshi

Rick Scuteri / AP

Malik Noshi helped transform the Arbor View High football program into a Las Vegas power, receiving first-team all-state honors in 2014 — about the time the school started its ascension into the ranks of the elite. The Aggies misdirection running game, with Noshi paving the way on the offensive line, was simply too much for other teams to contain.

His contributions off the field were even greater, according to his coaches and teammates, who are hurting today after Noshi was found dead Sunday morning at his apartment in Flagstaff, Ariz. Noshi would have been a senior this year for Northern Arizona University, where he was projected to be one of the best linemen in the Big Sky Conference.

“He was a gentle giant,” said Dan Barnson, his coach at Arbor View. “He was the pure definition of Arbor View Aggie football.”

Word of Noshi’s death spread quickly Sunday on social media, as many Arbor View teammates recalled his kindness and competitiveness. More importantly, he was a mentor to younger players and someone his teammates could count on in tough times.

“Hard to believe,” Barnson said. “We lost one of the top players in Arbor View history. He was loved on the field by his teammates and in the classroom by teachers.”

No cause of death was released.

“R.I.P to someone I’ve always looked up to! Gone too soon Nosh,” former Arbor View quarterback Hayden Bollinger posted on social media.

Arbor View officials are determined to ensure Noshi’s legacy will carry on, Barnson said. In the weight room, where stories of Noshi’s strength and determination are widely known, there’s a plaque documenting his all-state honor.

“I cant believe the news man. Rest in Paradise big Nosh,” Bishop Jones, his former teammate, posted on Twitter.

