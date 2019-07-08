Health District reports 2nd human case of West Nile virus

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting a second human case of West Nile virus, which is spread by infected mosquitoes.

The patient, a woman under the age of 50, has the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness and has been hospitalized.

The Health District reported its first West Nile case of the year in April in a woman over 50, who also contracted the more serious form of the illness. She she has since recovered.

There were no reported human cases of West Nile virus in Clark County last year.

“With a second case of West Nile virus, it is important to remind everyone that this is a preventable disease,” said Dr. Joe Iser, the district’s chief health officer.

“By taking some simple steps, you can protect yourself from mosquito bites at home and when you are traveling this summer,” Iser said. “It’s also important to eliminate mosquito breeding around your home to protect yourself and your family.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes that have acquired the virus by feeding on infected birds. The illness is not spread person to person.

Many people with the virus will have no symptoms or very mild symptoms, including fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a rash. In some cases, the virus can cause severe neurologic illness and even death.

The Health District’s mosquito surveillance program, which tests mosquitoes for West Nile virus, has identified infected mosquitoes in the 89005, 89032, 89101, 89110, 89123, 89129, 89131 and 89139 ZIP codes.

The program also conducts surveillance for Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can transmit Zika and other viruses. To date, none have tested positive for Zika virus.

See the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for tips on preventing mosquito bites.