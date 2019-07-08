Police: Man arrested in death of roommate

A man has been arrested in the death of his roommate, whose body was found early Saturday in a burning vehicle, according to Metro Police.

The Clark County Fire Department responded about 4:40 a.m. Saturday to a vehicle fire in the 3300 block of Greenwood Springs Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Hollywood Boulevard, police said. After putting out the blaze, firefighters discovered a body on the passenger floorboard, police said.

Metro detectives learned the victim possibly lived at a home in the 4900 block of East Hildago Way, where they contacted 29-year-old Joshua Martinez, police said. They discovered evidence of a slaying at the home and arrested Martinez on a count of murder, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name, as well as the cause and manner of death, police said.