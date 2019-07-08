Weekend Rewind: Guillermo with Gwen, Jon Jones, Iliza Shlesinger and more

Tony Tran

Beloved Jimmy Kimmel sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez continued the Kimmel Vegas takeover Saturday night when he joined Gwen Stefani’s “Just A Girl” production at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater dressed as a big banana for the opening number. Footage from the “performance” was scheduled to appear on Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC. Rodriguez also stole the show during the recent grand opening party for Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade.

Instagram and “Real Housewives” personality Larsa Pippen, wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, celebrated her birthday Saturday night at Beauty & Essex inside the Cosmopolitan. It was the same night singer Ally Brooke celebrated her birthday at the hip restaurant after performing at the Flamingo Go Pool earlier Saturday. Brooke hit Marquee after dinner to keep the party going. Singer Kehlani was also at Marquee for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s performance after she had dinner with friends at Tao at Venetian.

After he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Friday during International Fight Week, former light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans celebrated at the Venetian and Palazzo with dinner at Mott 32 and drinks and partying at Electra Cocktail Club and the Dorsey. Also on Friday night, MMA icon Tito Ortiz and friends sipped Grey Goose cocktails and former WWE star Tenille Dashwood partied at On the Record at Park MGM, the club where Jon “Bones” Jones celebrated his UFC 239 victory Saturday night.

Dashwood joined WWE friend Peyton Royce for a night of sexy fun at “Magic Mike Live” at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, where Mirage headlining comedian Iliza Shlesinger was also spotted enjoying the show and taking pictures with the cast.

Vegas Golden Knights fan favorite Ryan Reaves participated in the Charity Series of Poker’s Full Houses of Food tournament at the London Club at Planet Hollywood on Friday, a benefit for Three Square featuring an open bar including Reaves’ 7Five Brewing Company beers.

On Thursday, “Vanderpump Rules” star LaLa Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett celebrated the Fourth of July at Tao’s restaurant and nightclub, where singer Dinah Jane — like Brooke, a former member of Fifth Harmony — and Pentatonix member Kirstin Maldonado were also enjoying food and fun, separately.

1980s action movie favorite Dolph Lundgren caught “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace Thursday night while in town to co-host the World MMA Awards. At long last, Ivan Drago and the Gazillionaire got together for a photo.