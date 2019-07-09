Man fatally shot at hotel east of Strip

A man was fatally shot Monday night at the doorway of his extended-stay hotel room just east of the Strip, according to Metro Police.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Twain Avenue, police said.

A man who was arguing with the victim pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots, police said. The victim died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Another man and possibly a woman also were involved and were being sought along with the gunman, police said. Detectives were interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.