Man sought in theft of iPads from animal shelter

Deputy city marshals are searching for a man who walked into the Animal Foundation and stole three iPads clients use to preview pets up for adoption, according to the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety.

The theft occurred June 17 at the nonprofit shelter at 655 N. Mojave Road, authorities said.

A man was captured on surveillance video entering the shelter and cutting the security cables on the iPads before loading them into duffle bag, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 702-229-3223.