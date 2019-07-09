Man wins nearly $1.5 million jackpot playing Three Card Poker

Robert F. Bukaty / AP
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 1:22 p.m.
Updated 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
A guest at Caesars Palace won a nearly $1.5 million jackpot Monday while playing Three Card Poker.
The man won $1.46 million after being dealt a royal flush, according to a tweet posted by Caesars Palace.
The tweet, which included a picture of the unidentified player, said the man was in shock after hitting the jackpot.
The win marked the seventh table game jackpot of $1 million or more at Caesars properties in Nevada in the past nine months, the company said. Caesars table game jackpots are linked across 13 properties statewide.