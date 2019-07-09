Pahrump man likely crushed to death by car during quake, officials say

Last week’s moderate earthquakes in Southern California may have claimed their first fatal victim: a Pahrump man who appears to have been crushed to death, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Investigators believe the 56-year-old man was working underneath his old Jeep, which was lifted and secured with jacks Thursday morning when a 6.4-magnitude shaker struck near Ridgecrest, Calif, about 180 driving miles southwest of Pahrump, Sgt. Adam Tippetts said.

Evidence at the scene suggests that the ground shook strong enough to knock the vehicle off the jacks, Tippetts said. Investigators learned that the victim was last seen alive the day before at a gas station.

A 7.1-magnitude quake struck in the same region the following night.

This is apparently the first death attributed to the quakes, which were the strongest reported in Southern California in at least 20 years.