Cambage, Wilson lead Aces past Fever 74-71

INDIANAPOLIS — Liz Cambage had 19 points and six rebounds, A'ja Wilson scored 12 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 74-71 on Wednesday for their fourth straight victory.

Cambage made a driving layup to give Las Vegas a 70-68 lead until Indiana rookie Teaira McCowan grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 33.7 seconds left to tie it.

Wilson scored inside on a broken play with 15.1 seconds left and added two free throws on Las Vegas' next possession for a three-point lead. The Fever did not get off a 3-point attempt on their final possession.

Kayla McBride and Kelsey Plum each scored 14 points for Las Vegas (10-5), which has won eight straight over Indiana.

Candice Dupree scored 13 points and McCowan had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana (6-10). The Fever had just four points through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter.