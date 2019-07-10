Compassion is needed at border

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that conducts investigative journalism in the public interest. It reports that there exists a secret, online chat room for Border Patrol agents who use it to make fun of people trying to enter this country at the border.

If this chat line exists, as reported, every agent who has participated in this conduct should be identified and dismissed. Such activity would justify the demands that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement be disbanded.

Those who don’t understand both the rule of law and compassion for others do not belong on any kind of police force.

Of course, it must also be said again that “the fish rots from its head.”