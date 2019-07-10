Metro releases report on lessons from 2017 mass shooting

John Locher / AP

A Metro Police report made public Wednesday afternoon evaluated the agency’s response to the 2017 massacre on the Las Vegas Strip, outlining dozens of policy-change recommendations.

The “1 October After-Action Review,” presented by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in a press briefing, addresses the agency’s “strengths, weaknesses and lessons learned,” making 92 recommendations, of which about half have been completed.

According to the report, there were not enough rifles immediately available during the barrage of gunfire, nor were there enough medical kits immediately after to treat patients. SWAT communications were stymied inside some Strip resorts. The process to identify the fatal victims of any future mass-casualty incident also had to be reworked.

Police radios worked “as they were designed,” as did the response from about 1,500 officers, many of whom have trained together in multi-agency exercises aimed to prepare them for a mass-casualty incident, according to the report.

Fifty-eight people died and more than 800 others were injured when a high-stakes gambler, perched on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay suite, broke two windows and indiscriminately rained more than 1,000 rifle rounds in about 10 minutes. Stephen Paddock, 64, subsequently killed himself before authorities were able to breach his rooms.

Lombardo’s comments come a week after it was reported that a Metro officer, who’d responded to the shooting, had lost his job in March because of his inaction during the night of the massacre.

Cordell Hendrex responded to the 31st floor of the Mandalay Bay but froze, the Associated Press reported. In his statement after the attack, Hendrex wrote that he was “terrified with fear … I froze right there in the middle of the hall, for how long I can’t say.”

Lombardo noted that multiple officers had been disciplined for actions they took that night, such as the officer who accidentally discharged his rifle in Paddock’s room, and officers who didn’t turn on their body-worn cameras. He said the process was internal and did not expound on the disciplinary action.

After the attack, investigators found about a couple dozen rifles — with high-capacity magazines attached to them — and hundreds of unused bullets strewn about Paddock’s room, but could not unearth a motive.

The criminal investigations into Paddock have since concluded, and the motivation for the shooting remains a mystery.

In previously released reports, Metro and the FBI couldn’t precisely conclude what motivated Paddock, described as being apathetic and as one who saw relationships as transactional. “Paddock’s decision to murder people while they were being entertained was consistent with his personality” and a desire of infamy, the FBI wrote on a summary of a behavioral analysis.

He was not driven by ideology, and his attack likely wasn’t due to a grievance toward “any specific casino, hotel or institution in Las Vegas; the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino; the Route 91 Harvest Festival; or against anyone killed or injured during the attack,” the three-page FBI document reads.

Metro’s latest report comes almost a year since the Federal Emergency Management Agency released its after-action report, which was a collaborative effort between the federal agency, the police department, and the Clark County Fire Department.

Those findings included snarled communications, a lack of a unified command post, and first responders who were challenged by multiple false reports of multiple shooters and hostages, the report said. "Congested radio traffic made coordination difficult for response agencies," the report said. "The calls caused a heightened sense of alert, and in some cases the fear of a multi-pronged, coordinated attack near the initial shooting."

But it also praised the collaborative effort between agencies, noting that incident commanders received constant updates, and were effective in diverting their resources.

The recent report will now exist as a historical document that can be explored by other police agencies across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.