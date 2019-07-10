Nation counting on Kentucky

Legislation is passed in the House ands goes to the Senate to die.

One barely audible man has complete control. This is a man who had a secret meeting to block everything President Barack Obama proposed, whose main goal was to make Obama a one-term president, who stole a Supreme Court nomination from Merrick Garland, who is packing the courts with judges who are anti-choice and anti-Brown v. Board of Education.

The man needs to go. Doesn’t Kentucky have a centrist Democrat who can take on this abomination? Not like the last one, who wouldn’t admit that she voted for Obama. We need someone to play dirty just like Mitch McConnell, who is destroying our county. Please, Kentucky, do something.