NSHE Chancellor Thom Reilly to step down next year

Thom Reilly, the Nevada System of Higher Education chancellor, will step down after his contract ends in 2020.

Reilly's chief of staff, Michael Flores, confirmed the decision today, saying Reilly will not look to extend his contract after it expires in 2020.

Reilly took over the position in 2017. His term has seen the departure of then-UNLV President Len Jessup and accusations of interference by the Board of Regents that led some donors to rescind contributions.

Reilly, among other positions, previously served as Clark County manager and vice chancellor of the NSHE Health Sciences System.