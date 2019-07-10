Sisolak: Unauthorized nuclear waste possibly shipped to Nevada

The Department of Energy may have shipped unauthorized low-level nuclear waste to the Nevada National Security Site outside of Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak said today.

Sisolak met with DOE officials Tuesday to discuss 32 shipments from 2013 to 2018 that might have violated the criteria for what waste is acceptable at the site about 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

The shipments might have involved mixed low-level nuclear waste, which contains hazardous and radioactive components and is regulated more strictly under state and federal guidelines than other low-level nuclear waste.

According to the release, the DOE has not confirmed whether the shipments included any reactive materials that can explode or give off gas.

“I was beyond disappointed to learn of problems related to shipments of low-level radioactive waste from the DOE’s Y-12 facility to Nevada,” Sisolak said. The Y-12 National Security Complex in Tennessee is a DOE manufacturing facility for nuclear weapons components.

Sisolak said the state would do everything in its power to hold federal officials accountable and “ensure there is a plan to fix this problem and prevent it from occurring again, and above all else, protect the health and safety of Nevadans.”

This episode is the latest in a back-and-forth between Nevada lawmakers and the DOE. In January, the DOE secretly shipped weapons-grade plutonium to Nevada from South Carolina, triggering a fight in which U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., held up multiple DOE nominees until an agreement was made for the plutonium's eventual removal.