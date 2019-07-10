These Golden Knights players will be featured in preseason bobblehead giveaway

Fans attending a Vegas Golden Knights preseason game in September will receive a player bobblehead as part of the franchise’s “Preseason Bobblehead Series,” it was announced today.

The series will feature bobbleheads of William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Nate Schmidt. When you place the four together it will spell out, “Vegas Born.”

The home preseason games at T-Mobile Arena are Sept. 15 against the Coyotes, Sept. 25 vs. the Avalanche, Sept. 27 against the Kings and Sept. 29 against the Sharks.

A preseason ticket package, which includes a ticket to all four games, starts at $240.

