Firefighters battle house fire in northwest valley

Firefighters were battling a two-alarm house fire today in the northwest valley, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. today in the 53000 block of Fort Apache Road, south of Ann Road, officials said. A single-story house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

A limited number of fire hydrants in the area and gusting winds added to the challenge of fighting the blaze, officials said.