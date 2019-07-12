Henderson woman reported missing over a week ago is victim in murder-suicide case

Henderson Police

Related news Apparent murder-suicide under investigation in Henderson

The victim of a murder-suicide discovered in a Henderson home Wednesday morning had been reported missing in Las Vegas a week before.

The bodies of Juliane Kellner, 42, and her killer, only identified as a man, were found about 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Whitney Ranch Drive, near Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, during a welfare check, Henderson Police said.

Kellner died from a gunshot wound to the chest, said the Clark County Coroner’s Office on Friday. The suspect turned the gun on himself.

Citing an open investigation, Henderson Police did not release further details.

Shortly before 4 p.m. July 2, Kellner’s Las Vegas roommate filed a missing person report with Metro Police, according to Officer Alejandra Zambrano and dispatch logs.

An apartment complex in the same block where the shooting occurred was also where Kellner was last seen, according to the missing persons flyer. Metro closed the missing person case when it learned about the homicide investigation, Zambrano said.

Kellner was reported missing a day after she didn’t show up to work, which was “unlike her,” the flyer stated.

Kellner’s teen daughters were slated to travel to Las Vegas to spend time with their mother, but the family hadn’t spoken to the woman since June 28, the flyer said. Her Volkswagen Jetta also was found in the apartment complex, the flyer said.

Before her loved ones received the news, there were ongoing search efforts, according to social media postings.

And two days before police made the grim discovery, Kellner’s son spoke to KSNV Channel 3, pleading for help to find his mother. “She’s got two beautiful daughters and a son that are very concerned and lots of friends that are worried sick about her,” he told the TV station.

In a teary interview with the same station, a woman identified as Dawn Griffin said she’d tried to contact her friend every day, but that the phone wouldn’t ring. “She didn’t run away — someone knows something,” she said.