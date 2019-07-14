Democrats must stick to a plan

Many years ago, I was part of a teaching team at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, participating in the topic of command decision making. The first item to be considered was the mission, followed by the forces available and in opposition.

Today, the Democratic Party has one mission: retake the White House. Everything planned has to be to accomplish that mission. Obvious, right?

What are the obstacles facing the party? Concentrating on borderline states, including those Hillary Clinton lost in 2016— Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania — immediately come to mind. They are populous with “middle economic class” voters and usually stay in the political middle. Some states are basically lost to the party, given past performances and adverse legislative actions, such as Alabama, Mississippi, the Carolinas and probably Texas and Alaska.

The forces available would be California, New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Hampshire, Oregonand Hawaii. Campaigning in those states is necessary but need not be extensive. The majority of the remaining states would be swing states, and a major effort should be made in each, including Nevada.

As your available forces are organized to accomplish the mission and negate the opposition’seffort to thwart that objective, the planners must realize that the effort must be coordinated at the start of the program.

To this end, I ask those who are seeking to be the person to successfully complete the mission: Restrain yourselves from assisting the opposing forces by weakening our forces available.

Remember; we want a Democrat inaugurated in 2021.