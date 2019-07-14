Segerblom wants sales tax hike to fund schools

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said on "Nevada Newsmakers" that he is ready to start working to get more funding for the Clark County School District through a sales tax hike.

The Nevada Legislature recently gave county commissions the authority to implement a quarter-cent sales tax increase for education.

“I ran a campaign with the platform of ‘give me the authority for a 1-cent sales tax so we can give $400 million to the School District,’” he told host Sam Shad. The district faces a $17 million budget deficit entering the new school year.

Segerblom must get his fellow commissioners on board with a tax hike. “I think they are all very serious about looking at it, but the devil is in the details,” he said.

Earlier this month, the commission indicated it was unwilling to commit to a potential tax increase without knowing how the money — about $108 million annually — would be used.

“If we do pass it, we want to make sure the money we give them is well spent and will not just be thrown into the pot,” Segerblom said.

Segerblom said he was confident voters would support the plan.

“The voters are there if they know the money is going to go to a specific thing,” he said. “If it is just money going to the bureaucrats, they say, ‘No way.’ But if it is a tax that goes to roads or schools, then I think they’ll support it.”