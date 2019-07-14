Woman is critically injured in hang-gliding crash near Jean

Sunday, July 14, 2019 | 11:45 a.m.
Authorities say a woman is hospitalized in critical condition after a hang-gliding crash near the Jean dry lake beds south of Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro Police say search and rescue crews were called about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to help the woman, who was injured during a hard landing.
The woman's name hasn't been released yet.
The dry lake bed near Jean is a popular spot for hang gliders, but there have been fatal crashes there in the past.
A 55-year-old hang gliding instructor and an 11-year-old boy died after a March 2015 crash.
The Bureau of Land Management said at the time that the instructor didn't have a permit to operate on federal land when that crash occurred.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy