Are we really this inhumane?

When images of a young father and his 23-month-old daughter who died in the Rio Grande River circulated on TV and the internet, my heart sunk to a new low. The family was seeking refuge in our country from conditions most of us cannot imagine. They were not “bad hombres,” as some would have you believe. They were not hardened criminals seeking harm on us. They wanted a better life, just like all parents want for their children. When you are desperate and concerned about the safety of your child, you will do almost anything.

I wish I could say I don’t know anyone who would not sympathize with this family’s plight, but unfortunately, I do. Our country is becoming increasingly hostile toward the least among us. Each day, we become more divided over issues that used to unite us. This is not an issue about the legality and how a person enters our country, it is about basic humanity. We are a reflection of how we treat the least among us. What is staring back at us right now is nightmarish.