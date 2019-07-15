Clark County to consider projects that benefit homeless

Clark County intends to allocate more than $5 million toward shovel-ready projects and homeless services.

Some of the money will come from the Community Development Block Grant, a federal program that funds development and infrastructure projects in low-income communities.

Clark County commissioners on Tuesday will hear a presentation on the status of the county's Community Development Block Grant efforts, which include upgrades to the Molasky Family Park on Katie and Twain avenues among other projects.

The county was initially slated to receive almost $25 million in funds for the 2014-2019 grant period, but the actual funding was more than $28 million to create a $2.7 million surplus. Additionally, remaining funds from administrative savings and prior projects combine for about $5.4 million in distribution.

The county will consider earmarking $2.1 million toward housing for homeless families through Family Promise, which partners with local municipalities to help combat family homelessness.

The proposal is designed to have five bridge housing units with classrooms and training facilities to help parents transition back into the workforce. The center would house families for up to six months.

The project is contingent on Family Promise receiving $2.2 million in additional grant funding to ensure the $4.6 million project is financially feasible, said Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin. He said that money would come from private entities.

Staff is also asking commissioners to allocate $3.3 million in Community Development Block Grant funds toward the development of the Spring Mountain Youth Residential Center for girls. The youth camp houses children and teens ages 12 to 18 who have been adjudicated for delinquent acts. The program is designed to be both rehabilitative and therapeutic.