Look out for our most vulnerable

Thank you for your excellent editorial July 7, “Be especially aware of children and pets in cars as the temperature rises,” alerting the community of the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars. You provided a great service by educating folks who may not be fully aware of the dangers during hot weather, as evidenced by the reported fatalities. Even one death is tragic, especially given that it can be prevented.

It’s great to see our media using their resources to look out for the vulnerable, whether they be children, seniors or animals.