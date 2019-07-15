Union to host Democratic presidential forum at UNLV

Wilfredo Lee / AP

At least 15 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to take part in an August forum hosted by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Candidates expected to attend the Aug. 3 event at UNLV include U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as well as U.S. Reps. John Delaney, D-Md., Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, businessman Tom Steyer, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and author Marianne Williamson are also expected to attend.

Notably absent is 2020 frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden.

Candidates will answer questions from union members, HuffPost Washington, D.C., bureau chief Amanda Terkel and Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston.

“In this forum, AFSCME members want to hear candidates discuss their specific plans to invest in public services and to give working people a seat at the table by making it easier to join a union,” AFSCME President Lee Saunders said. “Candidates should lay out a vision for unrigging the rules of our economy and restoring power to working people.”