2 suspects nabbed in Reno after detective shoots out tire

RENO — Two suspects have been arrested in Reno after one armed with a handgun struggled with a detective and another officer shot out a tire on their getaway car, Reno police said Tuesday.

The chain of events began Monday afternoon when a detective in a regional crime unit tried to arrest a man on outstanding warrants after he exited a vehicle at a convenience store south of downtown of Reno.

Reno police say the 29-year-old fugitive, Jacob Woodhouse, jumped back in the vehicle and a struggle ensued between Woodhouse and a detective who realized Woodhouse had a gun.

The driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Brandon Orthwein, tried to pull away while the struggle continued partially in the back seat before a Sparks police officer fired a single shot to disable the tire, Reno police said Tuesday.

The detective was able to safely exit the fleeing vehicle, and no one was hurt.

Orthwein was arrested shortly after the vehicle was found nearby.

Woodhouse and another passenger ran off. Both were the target of a manhunt before Woodhouse was apprehended about 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Reno residence without further incident.

Police said they're still looking for the other unidentified passenger. They said Woodhouse would be booked into the Washoe County Jail on several unspecified felony warrants out of Reno. He's also wanted in connection with burglary and grand larceny charges in Sparks, Reno police said.

Orthwein has been booked on suspicion of obstructing and resisting arrest.

It's not clear if either has a lawyer or will be appointed one at pending court appearances.

Reno police are leading an investigation into the Sparks police officer's discharge of his weapon under the regional protocols for officer-involved shootings.