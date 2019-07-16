Don’t be afraid of the census

The Trump administration’s efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census were stopped.

This is a huge blow to the Trump administration and GOP’s efforts to turbo-charge gerrymandering and rig the census. This means we are on our way to a more accurate, accountable census that represents all of us. This means people will be able to fill out the census with less fear of retribution from the government.

Many states have not provided enough resources to fund the census to get an accurate count, so our cities and counties will need to fill the gaps.

The Trump administration wants to intimidate immigrants and communities of color from responding to the census.