Police: Man targeted for robbery after meeting woman online

A woman schemed with three other people to rob a man she met online because she knew he would be carrying the $60 cash he agreed to pay her for sex, according to Metro Police.

The woman, Diamond Williams, 21, reportedly told police she didn’t want to engage in sex but needed the money to buy milk for her children, according to her arrest report. Detectives, however, found no evidence Williams lived with any children, police said.

As Williams and the victim stood in a vacant lot just off the Strip early July 8, they were approached by three men, one of whom was armed, police said. Two Metro officers patrolling the area spotted a man pointing a gun at the victim, according to the report.

The officers thwarted the robbery about 4:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Convention Center Drive, sending Williams and her three accomplices running, according to the arrest report. Williams would only identify the three men as “family” and refused to name them, police said.

Williams remained at the Clark County Detention Center today on one count each of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, jail records show. A preliminary court hearing was set for July 25.

The victim told police he was in Las Vegas for his birthday and met Williams via a phone app that Metro said is often used by sex workers to promote themselves.

The couple met at Williams’ home, and they walked to a liquor store, police said. Williams steered him to the empty lot by saying she wanted to buy some marijuana, police said.