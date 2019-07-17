Keep bicyclists safe from cars

As an avid bicyclist, I would like to point out that half of the riders in a recent front page photo in the Sun were riding in the car lane.

Here’s an idea: Since the sidewalks on our main streets are 95% unused, perhaps we should start making all future sidewalks — and eventually transform all sidewalks, where feasible — into all-purpose asphalt jogging/cycling/walking paths. Make the paths 6-8 feet wide and put a stripe down the center.

Bikes do not belong on our streets. We are a car-and-truck culture. Keep up the good work on these type of topics, Sun. It is where you excel.