Man arrested after standoff with Las Vegas police is suspect in slaying

A man arrested Tuesday afternoon after a standoff with Metro Police SWAT officers was wanted in a slaying from earlier this month.

Alvester J. Wilson, 28, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count each of murder, shooting into an occupied structure and being a felon in possession of a gun, jail logs show.

Wilson was identified as a suspect in the slaying of Michael Raken Menephee, a 20-year-old Las Vegan, who died on July 6, three days after he was shot at the doorway of a northwest valley apartment, police said.

Officers and medics were summoned about 3 p.m. on July 3 to the 3100 block of Soaring Gulls Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard and encountered a gravely wounded Menephee, police said.

Menephee died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

According to an account provided by police, Menephee was shot when he answered the door.

Police a week ago released video that showed two men, who may have been connected to the shooting, and who they wanted to speak with.

On Tuesday, Metro SWAT and negotiators responded to the 9700 block of Fox Estate Street where Wilson was refusing to come out. He was in handcuffs by the afternoon.

It wasn’t clear if police were looking for anyone else, and a possible motive for the shooting hasn’t been disclosed, nor was there further information on how they identified Wilson as a suspect.