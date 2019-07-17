Nellis airman killed in car crash outside Indian Springs

A single-vehicle crash killed a Nellis Air Force Base airman this morning and injured four other military personnel near Indian Springs, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 95, near mile marker 107, the patrol said.

The five airmen, assigned to the 920th Red Horse Squadron, were heading north in a 2001 Dodge van when a back tire “malfunctioned,” causing the gray vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip, the patrol said. “Multiple occupants” were thrown from the vehicle.

Speeding or impairment did not appear to contribute to the wreck, which remained under investigation.

An airman was flown to University Medical Center, and three others were taken there by ambulance, the patrol said. They were listed in serious condition, the patrol said.

The fatally injured airman died at the scene, the patrol said. A photograph shows troopers and a military member saluting an American-flag-draped body of the victim.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol values our service member’s commitment to our safety and security here at home and abroad,” said officials, who noted that the decedent was escorted to a medical examiner’s office.