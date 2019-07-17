Stats show how AOC dominating social media attention

Seth Wenig / AP

NEW YORK — Judging by social media metrics, it was a big week for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The trouble for Democrats is that attention takes away from their candidates for president.

The tracking firm NewsWhip reported Wednesday that AOC had attracted 4.8 million social media interactions about news articles during the week that ended on Sunday. That compares to 6.5 million such interactions for all of the Democrats running for president combined — led by California Sen. Kamala Harris. The measurements were first reported by Axios.

Given how President Donald Trump's tweets about Ocasio-Cortez and three of her colleagues have dominated media time since Sunday, the spotlight hasn't moved. The next concentrated time of attention for the Democratic candidates comes with their second debate on July 30 and 31.