Statue of Liberty needs an edit

Letter to the editor:

Based on the current administration’s policies, we need to change the inscription on the plaque at the base of the Statue of Liberty to this:

Give me your rich, your educated,

Your ambitious professionals yearning to breathe free,

The crème de la crème of your teeming shore.

Send these, the settled, the law-abiding to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door.

Keep your tired, your poor, your huddled masses,

Your homeless, and your victims of gang violence.

If they come here, they will be incarcerated, and

Separated from their children.