Sun on the Strip Podcast: ‘Celestia,’ Keith Urban, Tony Bennett, Happy Place and more

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
July 17, 2019
Celestia, Keith Urban, Tony Bennett, Cesar Millan, Happy Place and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke catches up on all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- Keith Urban will perform at the grand reopening of the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
- Tony Bennett is back on the Strip at the Venetian in September.
- “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan is taking the Vegas stage at MGM Grand, also in September.
- Listen to Brock’s interview with Brian Burke, executive director of “Celestia” at the STRAT and a longtime fixture in the Las Vegas production show landscape.
- The Hello Kitty Café pop-up opened at the Park on Friday and another installation, Happy Place, is coming soon to Mandalay Bay.
- Thomas Keller is opening a new restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas in 2020.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?