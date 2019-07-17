Las Vegas Sun

July 17, 2019

US Air Force warns against joke event to ‘storm Area 51’

Storm Area 51

Isaac Brekken / The New York Times

The Alien Research Center is a retail souvenir shop located near the military testing base known as Area 51 in Rachel. On June 27, 2019, a Facebook account whose name includes a profanity shared an event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” It is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Amargosa Valley. As of the morning of July 15, more than a million people had responded to the post to say they were going to the September event. More than 800,000 others said they were interested.

The U.S. Air Force is warning people against participating in an internet joke suggesting a large crowd of people "storm Area 51," the top-secret Cold War test site in the Nevada desert.

A prank event on Facebook that's attracted more than 1 million interested people suggests that a mass of people attempt to run into the mysterious site on Sept. 20.

The site is part of the vast Nevada Test and Training Range and has become the center of UFO conspiracy theories.

The Facebook event jokes "they can't stop all of us" and "Lets see them aliens."

Nellis Air Force Base says in a statement that the Air Force is aware of the Facebook posting and says "any attempt to illegally access the area is highly discouraged."

The Air Force says it does not discuss its security measures.