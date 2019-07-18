Give working class a tax break

Thanks to Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., for introducing legislation to help veterans open businesses with a tax credit.

Tax credits can be a great equalizers. The child tax credit and the earned income tax credit have lifted millions of families out of poverty, but if increased, can do even more.

A renters tax credit would help millions of families stressed by rents that have increased by 61% since 1960, while real wages have risen by 5% during that same period. The sad statement that “the rent eats first” has become all too common.

So ask those who represent you to turn this stressful situation around by increasing those existing tax credits and instituting the renters tax cut. Our calls and letters do make a difference.